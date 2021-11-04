Elephant and Castle flat fire: 60 firefighters tackle blaze

Around 60 firefighters battled a balcony fire that broke out in south London on Thursday morning.

Eight fire engines were called to the 18th floor of the building on Deacon Street in Elephant and Castle at 10:58am.

The fire took just over an hour to get under control, as residents from across three floors of the tower block who were affected by smoke were evacuated from the building.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Dave Hill, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked incredibly hard to bring the fire in Elephant and Castle under control.

"Road closures are in place and there is heavy congestion. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene this afternoon and we encourage people to avoid the area."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.