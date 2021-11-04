Hertfordshire schools asked to reintroduce face masks

Schools in Hertfordshire have been asked to bring back face masks to stem the rise of Covid-19.

A letter to parents from public health and education officials recommended secondary school children wear face coverings inside school and on school and public transport.

"You will be aware that nationally cases of COVID-19 are currently high, and Hertfordshire is no different with the highest number of cases in children and young people," said the county's public health director Jim McManus and Jo Fisher, director of children's services in Hertfordshire.

Parents and carers were told they should wear face coverings on the school premises at drop-off and pick-up times.

The measures will be in place until the end of term unless there is a reduction in cases and the situation will be reviewed fortnightly.

More than 10,000 Hertfordshire school children tested positive for Covid-19 during the September to October half-term, figures revealed last month.