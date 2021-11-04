Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah: Why is no one talking about air pollution at COP26?

Play video

A mother whose nine-year-old daughter died from air pollution in London has questioned why the subject is not being discussed at the COP26 climate change summit.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah told ITV News' Sally Williams of her "disappointment" that air pollution was not mentioned at the start of the high profile climate conference.

"I haven't heard those two words at all so far. Air Pollution. And if 8.7 million people are dying every year, why is no one mentioning it?"

Her daughter, Ella, died in 2013 from a severe asthma attack. The nine-year-old, who lived near the busy South Circular Road in Lewisham, became the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death.

Pollution led to the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah

Her mother, who is now an environmental campaigner, said her child isn't the only victim and tackling air pollution is about preventing death and improving "quality of life".

Pollutants that damage health are also bad for the environment and Adoo-Kissi-Debrah believes that solving climate change begins by tackling air pollution.

"It’s a really straightforward ask, if you clean up the air, you will begin to solve climate change."

Around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely every year as a result of air pollution in the capital.

Last month the Government refused to adopt safer air pollution limits as set by the World Health Organisation.

Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said it's her "dream" for all countries around the world to adopt the WHO guidelines.

She said people need to "ramp up" the pressure on big businesses and the Government to take responsibility.

"I personally think this is about fossil fuel companies putting the squeeze on," she said. "People have had enough. Corporations who are making millions, they need to do their bit and the Government, they need to do their bit."

As she pushes for a public health campaign to educate people on the impact of air pollution, Adoo-Kissi-Debrah says she is motivated by her daughter's legacy.

"Right now I use her energy, her memory and I take that with me."