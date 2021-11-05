JLS comeback tour: This is the hardest we've ever worked

Play video

Tap above to watch JLS speaking to Lucrezia Millarini

A few weeks into their comeback tour, JLS told ITV News London this is the hardest they've ever worked.

The Brit Award winners – Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill – split in 2013 after four albums and five UK number ones together.

Now they're back on the road for their Beat Again tour, eight years older and with eight children between them.

"We're a lad band now," joked Marvin Humes of their early boyband status. "We definitely need a bit longer to warm up, stretching is very important."

"This is the hardest we've ever worked in a show, because of Covid we're not allowed dancers so we're singing, dancing...and dancing.

"It's pretty full-on. We've got our family backstage, it's like a creche in the changing room, kids are running round going crazy."

Williams described the energy from fans at the O2 Arena on Thursday as "electric".

Their new album JLS 2.0 will be released on December 3 and tickets for the JLS Beat Again tour are available now.