London Underground: Key parts of Northern line to close for four months

One of the busiest sections of the London Underground will close for four months in January, TFL has confirmed.

The Bank branch of the Northern line will close between Kennington and Moorgate from 15 January until mid-May 2022, as part of a £700 million overhaul of Bank station.

It means around 155,000 daily Northern line customers will have to find a new way to travel.

There will be a reduced service between Camden Town and Moorgate, while other central Northern line stations Waterloo, London Bridge, Embankment and Tottenham Court Road are expected to be busier than usual.

A train will run every two minutes on the Charing Cross branch during peak hours and a temporary new bus route, the 733 from Oval into Finsbury Square, will run every 7-8 minutes on weekdays to offer alternative routes.

Northern line 2022 closure map Credit: TFL

The Bank station upgrade will increase the capacity of the station by 40%, provide step-free access to the Northern line and improve access to DLR platforms.

Andy Lord, managing director of London Underground: "The Bank Station capacity upgrade is a crucial project to support the City’s continued growth and success.

"We are encouraging affected customers to check their journeys before they travel by using Journey Planner or the TfL Go app, and suggest they try to retime their journeys, or take a different route by Tube, rail, bus, walking or cycling during this vital 17-week closure."