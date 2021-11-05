Met Police officer cleared of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A Metropolitan Police officer who knocked down a cyclist while giving chase has been found not guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Pc Eugene Acheampong had been called to reports of two suspects “tampering” with parked cars when 46-year-old Arnold Taylor tried to flee on a bicycle in August 2019.

Speeding in a police patrol car, Acheampong veered close to the cyclist who lost control and disappeared underneath the BMW police car, sustaining serious injuries, the court heard.

Paramedics took the injured cyclist to the Royal London Hospital to be treated for injuries which included a partially severed left ear, collapsed lungs, a broken front tooth, as well as fractures to his rib jaw and vertebrae, a jury heard.

Despite “no defects” being found on the police car that would have contributed to the incident, “the blue lights were not working”, the court heard.

In a prepared statement given at his police interview in January 2020, the defendant claimed his driving was “safe and sensible” but the rider “just seemed to disappear”.

Following a forensic collision investigation, it was discovered Acheampong was travelling at 27mph when his police car hit the rear wheel of the bike, causing it to fall, Mr Recorder Jas Jandu heard.

Wearing a grey plaid suit, Acheampong, of Rainham, Essex, had previously denied one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the collision on August 3 2019 in Hawke Road, Wood Green, north London.

The jury of seven women and five men, sitting at Southwark Crown Court, on Friday returned a verdict of not guilty to one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The jury are continuing to deliberate on the lesser offence of careless driving.