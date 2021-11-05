Which fireworks displays are going ahead in London?

London will light up to celebrate Bonfire Night this weekend after most displays were cancelled in 2020.

While some major firework events won't go ahead again this year, many are set to go off with a bang across the capital.

Victoria Park, Clissold Park and Blackheath firework displays are among events cancelled due to council spending cuts and budget constraints linked to Covid-19.

Other large-scale shows going ahead include Alexandra Palace's famous fireworks festival and Battersea Park Fireworks Show.

Ally Pally's event features a Spice Girls tribute band, ice rink, fairground and the largest German bier festival in the country, while Battersea Park is replacing the classic bonfire with a Visual Volcano lighting installation.

Wimbledon Park kicks off a weekend of displays with a musical extravaganza on Friday evening, with guests required to prove their Covid-19 status with a negative lateral flow test and proof of double vaccination.

London fireworks displays still going ahead include: