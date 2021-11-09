Three arrested after iman stabbed to death in Tower Hamlets

Three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a 22-year-old imam in Tower Hamlets.

Mohammed Aqil Mahdi, from Camden, was found with stab wounds on Saturday morning on Navigation Road.

Mr Mahdi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men aged 18, 21 and 28 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “The inquiry is progressing, but we are still looking for anyone with information. We need the public’s support to make London a safer place for everyone and you can assist by picking up the phone and telling us what you know. If you don’t want to give your name, call Crimestoppers anonymously, but please tell us what you know.”

An online fundraiser has been established to set up projects in Mr Madhi's name has raised more than £15,000.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 2171/06NOV