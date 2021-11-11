Duchess of Cornwall honours fallen at Westminster Abbey on Armistice Day

The Duchess of Cornwall joined veterans at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday morning to mark Armistice Day.

Camilla, who joined hundreds of veterans from past conflicts, laid a cross as she honoured the servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives for their country.

Everyone observed two minutes of silence as the chimes of Big Ben rang out.

The Field of Remembrance has been held in the grounds of the Abbey since November 1928.

Moments before, the Dean of Westminster Dr David Hoyle had said prayers before those gathered and the Last Post sounded.

Similar wreath-laying tributes took place across the country, marking 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, November 11 1919.

The First World War ended in 1918, when an agreement between Germany and the Allies was made “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”.