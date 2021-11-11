A convicted rapist has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend at a hotel in south-east London.

Steroid addict Taye Francis, 40, stabbed Khloemae Loy, 23, in the neck at the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Greenwich on 5 July last year.

Francis, of no fixed address, sent a picture of Ms Loy lying dead on the hotel room bed to his lawyer saying “I’ve killed my girlfriend” as he called 999, jurors at the Old Bailey heard.

In 2017 Ms Loy was assaulted and thrown in a wheelie bin by Francis, who was convicted and given a 20-week sentence with a restraining order, the court heard.

Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon QC had told jurors that Francis was a violent, self-obsessed man who took steroids.

“Apart from building muscle mass, steroids have various side effects. These include aggression and paranoia.

“Our case is that he killed her in anger. It was murder.”

Francis, who had admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility, was found guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced on December 6.

The court heard how Francis, formerly known as Ashley Wyatt, had a string of convictions for violence against women.

In 2002 he was jailed for six years and placed on the sex offenders’ register for two rapes, kidnap and having a blade.

In 2013 he was handed a non-molestation order and jailed for assaulting another woman who he threatened to kill and stab in the neck.

In 2015 he was convicted of criminal damage during a domestic incident.

In 2016, he was given a conditional discharge for attacking an ex-girlfriend.

Ms Loy had met Francis while she was working at a pub near Croydon College, where she was a student.

She told her parents, Maxine and Dany Loy, that he was 26 when he was in fact much older, and also, wrongly, that he was a fellow student.

Ms Lumsdon told jurors: “Her parents encouraged Khloemae to leave Mr Francis.

“Khloemae said she could not leave him or he would attack Mr and Mrs Loy.

“The records paint a picture, you may think, of an aggressive, controlling man and a troubled, frightened woman who is struggling with her mental health.”

The day before the murder Ms Loy cancelled a shopping trip with her mother, saying she was going to the coast to meet her boyfriend’s parents.

When uniformed police knocked on the door of the victim’s parents’ door, Mr Loy answered and said: “He’s killed her, hasn’t he?”

In a victim impact statement, Ms Loy’s parents said: “We all miss her bubbly personality, she was always the life and soul of the party and she always tried to see the best in everyone. She was like our little china doll.

“At the age of 23, Khloemae had already endured five years of suffering at the hands of Taye Francis when all she did was seek love and commitment from him.

“Taye tricked her into his world. He lied to her from the very beginning. He lied about his age, his job and the fact he was a student at a local college. He tried to manipulate and control Khloemae from the outset. He took her away from her family and friends and physically and emotionally abused her.

“Taye has taken Khloemae’s life but in doing so he has also ruined ours.”