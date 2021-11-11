Tulip tower plan for central London rejected by government

Plans to build a 305-metre high building dubbed the Tulip in the City have been thrown out by the government.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has rejected the proposed development to build what would be the second tallest building in Western Europe after the Shard.

The City of London Corporation rubber stamped an application from Brazil’s J Safra Group and Foster + Partners for the development at 20 Bury Street in April, but the controversial skyscraper had been opposed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and heritage groups.

There were concerns over its impact on its historic surroundings, the London skyline and public space surrounding the site.

Mr Gove dismissed an appeal outright, describing the development as a "muddle of architectural ideas" and that the "quality of design would not be nearly high enough as to negate its harm to the settings of heritage assets."

The Mayor's spokesperson said he was "delighted" with the decision but disappointed that it went to appeal "incurring unnecessary costs to the taxpayer."

“Sadiq has long argued that the proposed tower would be little more than a concrete lift shaft with a viewing gallery at the top, offering very little in terms of benefits for Londoners, with no new office space or housing."

J Safra also owns London’s Gherkin, on land adjacent to the proposed Tulip site.