Eltham man who killed partner with breeze block jailed for life

A violent man who killed his partner with a breeze block has been jailed for life.

Ricky Woodford, 42, attacked Sarah Smith, 39, with a breeze block and sharp implement at a flat in Eltham, south-east London, on October 30 last year, the Old Bailey was told.

The “caring and bubbly” woman had cried out for help and tried to fend off Woodford during a “sustained and prolonged” attack, the court heard.

Neighbours who heard her cries in the early hours of the morning assumed it was one of the couple’s “regular fights,” said Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC.

Later that morning, following concerns raised by family, police officers went to the home and found Woodford sitting on a sofa across from Ms Smith’s lifeless body.

Next to her was a bloodied breeze block and a bible.

Woodford, who had been released from a mental health 10 days earlier, was mumbling and unsteady on his feet.

He appeared to be under the influence of drugs or suffering from a mental illness.

Henwick Road in Eltham, south-east London Credit: Google Street View

Woodford, who denied murdering Ms Smith but admitted her manslaughter by diminished responsibility, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 12 years.

In a police interview, Woodford said that he “did not intentionally kill the love of my life”.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Smith had died from severe blunt force head injuries with evidence of cuts from a sharp object.

Woodford had 47 convictions for 95 offences, including assaults, and had been released from a mental hospital ten days before the killing, the court heard.

His family did not regard the relationship as healthy and steps had been taken by his mental health team to get an injunction against her, Mr Glasgow said.

The court was told that Woodford had responded to treatment since he had been in custody and was no longer mentally ill.

Sentencing, Judge John Hillen told Woodford: "The pain, the anger, the loss is all too apparent.

"Her life is over but you still have yours and you will spend much, if not all, of that in custody."