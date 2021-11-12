London Underground drivers threaten strikes over Night Tube plans

London Underground drivers have threatened to strike later this month if plans to restart the Night Tube go ahead.

The RMT said a dispute over staffing will see drivers on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines stage 24-hour strikes from November 26 and December 18.

There will also be stoppages on the Central and Victoria lines in between these dates.

The night service was due to start again after being closed because of the pandemic but the RMT is in dispute with London Underground over plans to make night shifts compulsory for drivers.

Tens of thousands of people signed a petition calling for the return of the Night Tube to protect women and girls.

The RMT says it supports the reintroduction of the service but cutting 200 Night Tube train driver positions would mean the service creates a "staffing nightmare".

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “No one has worked harder to ensure a safe environment for women on London Underground than the RMT.

“While Tube bosses have axed staff and left stations routinely unstaffed, with all of the obvious risks, we have campaigned relentlessly for the front line, physical ‎presence of visible staff on stations and platforms.

“We are now being repaid by the imposition of working arrangements that would wreck the work-life balance of our members.

“All of this was avoidable if the Tube management hadn’t axed dedicated Night Tube staff and perfectly workable arrangements in order to cut staffing numbers and costs.

Nick Dent, director of London Underground Customer Operations, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT is threatening London with this unnecessary action.

“The positive changes to Tube driver rosters have provided greater flexibility for drivers as well as permanent work and job certainty, something welcomed by all other unions.

Both parties said they remain open to further talks.