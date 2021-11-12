MOBOs 2021: London nominees on the messages behind their music

L-R: Bree Runway, Potter Payper and Shaybo are all nominated at this year's MOBOs

London artists nominated for this year's MOBO Awards have spoken about the inspiration behind their music.

A schoolgirl who impressed Michelle Obama, a reformed offender and a Lewisham rapper on a mission to empower women are among the nominees of this year's awards.

Bree Runway was asked to perform for then-First Lady Michelle Obama at her school in Hackney 12 years ago. Now she's been shortlisted for Best Female Act and Video of the Year for Hot Hot.

Bree Runway is nominated for two awards

"Behind these Balenciaga shades I got very teary-eyed," the 28-year-old told ITV News London's Sam Holder.

"This is something I've been watching since I was a child, to now be a part of it is surreal."

Potter Payper is up for Best Hip Hop Act

Best Hip Hop Act nominee Potter Payper, 30, is a "reformed offender" from Barking who was given a five-year sentence for drug smuggling.

He said his music is "trying to paint the real life picture of urban street decay."

Shaybo, 24, is also tipped for Best Female Act. She draws on her roots in both Lewisham and Lagos, Nigeria, in her dancehall-inspired music.

Shaybo is nominated for Best Female Act

"I really empower women through my music...I speak about domestic violence and abuse and I really want [fans] to take empowerment away from my music and to take away the Nigerian culture as well."

Leading the nominations is Streatham-born Dave, who has his hat in the ring for five gongs, while Shepherd's Bush newcomer Central Cee features in four categories.

ITV News' own Charlene White is up for Best Media Personality at the awards, which will will be held in Coventry on 5 December.

Full list of nominees:

Best Male Act

  • AJ Tracey

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • Ghetts

  • Headie One

  • Potter Payper

Best Female Act

  • Arlo Parks

  • Bree Runway

  • Cleo Sol

  • Little Simz

  • Shaybo

  • Tiana Major9

Album of the Year

  • Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

  • Celeste – Not Your Muse

  • Cleo Sol – Mother

  • Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

  • Ghetts – Conflict of Interest

  • Headie One – Edna

Song of the Year

  • A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

  • Central Cee – Commitment Issues

  • Dave – Clash (feat Stormzy)

  • Enny – Peng Black Girls (feat Amia Brave)

  • Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)

  • Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, ZT & Fivio Foreign)

Best Newcomer

  • Arlo Parks

  • ArrDee

  • BackRoad Gee

  • Berwyn

  • Central Cee

  • Enny

  • Joy Crookes

  • Midas the Jagaban

  • PinkPantheress

  • Wes Nelson

Video of the Year

  • Bree Runway – Hot Hot

  • Fredo – Money Talks (feat Dave)

  • Little Simz – Woman (feat Cleo Sol)

  • M1llionz – Lagga

  • Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)

  • Slowthai – Mazza (feat A$AP Rocky)

Best R&B/Soul Act

  • Bellah

  • Cleo Sol

  • Jorja Smith

  • Sault

  • Tiana Major9

  • Wstrn

Best Grime Act

  • Bugzy Malone

  • Chip

  • D Double E

  • Frisco

  • Ghetts

  • Skepta

Best Hip-Hop Act

  • Dave

  • D-Block Europe

  • Fredo

  • Little Simz

  • Potter Payper

  • Slowthai

Best Drill Act

  • Central Cee

  • Digga D

  • Headie One

  • K Trap

  • Loski

  • M1llionz

  • Russ Millions

  • SR

  • Tion Wayne

  • Unknown T

Best International Act

  • Doja Cat

  • Drake

  • Kanye West

  • Lil Nas X

  • Megan Thee Stallion

  • Polo G

  • Rema

  • Skillibeng

  • Wizkid

  • Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film

  • Ashley Thomas – Them

  • Damson Idris – Snowfall

  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas & the Black Messiah

  • Letitia Wright – Small Axe

  • Micheal Ward – Small Axe

Best Media Personality

  • Charlene White

  • Chunkz & Yung Filly

  • Harry Pinero

  • Henrie Kwushue

  • Julie Adenuga

  • Maya Jama

  • Mo Gilligan

  • Munya Chawawa

  • Nella Rose

  • Zeze Millz

Best Gospel Act

  • CalledOut Music

  • Cece Winans

  • Guvna B

  • Kirk Franklin

  • Maverick City Music

  • SO

Best African Music Act

  • Ayra Starr

  • Burna Boy

  • Ckay

  • Davido

  • King Promise

  • NSG

  • Rema

  • Tems

  • Tiwa Savage

  • Wizkid

Best Reggae Act

  • Lila Ike

  • Popcaan

  • Sean Paul

  • Shenseea

  • Skillibeng

  • Spice

Best Jazz Act

  • Alfa Mist

  • Blue Lab Beats

  • Emma-Jean Thackray

  • Jacob Collier

  • Nubiyan Twist

  • Sons of Kemet

Best producer

  • Gotcha

  • Jae5

  • Juls

  • M1OnTheBeat

  • P2J

  • TSB