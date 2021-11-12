Period property with character: Estate agent offers to sell Tower of London

A Tower of London guard was approached by estate agents offering to sell the property.

Beefeater Spike Abbot, who lives and works at the famous landmark, revealed a letter inviting him to meet with agents for a "professional opinion of the sales or rental value" of the 12th century building.

The 59-year-old declined the Foxtons invitation, explaining a For Sale sign outside Her Majesty's Royal Palace "may raise a few eyebrows".

The letter said "we are valuing property in your area next week" and promised "no strings attached".

Mr Abbot, who is originally from Oxford, lives alongside 36 other Yeoman Warders, nicknamed Beefeaters, who guard the Crown Jewels.

These keys are staying at the Tower of London

"It’s great to continue serving the sovereign and it’s fantastic living in the heart of London in such a vibrant area," Mr Abbot told the Oxford Mail in 2015.

"I’m living in a two-bedroom flat in a converted hospital block with all the other Beefeaters. It’s got a village feel. We even have our own pub, the Yeoman’s Club."

Only ex-service personnel with at least 22 years' military experience qualify for the iconic role.