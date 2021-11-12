Veteran journalist's dog among six pets missing after walker's van is stolen

A veteran BBC journalist is appealing for the public to help find his missing dog after his walker's van was stolen with the beloved pet inside.

The van carrying Rory Cellan-Jones' elderly rescue collie Cabbage and five other dogs was stolen in East Acton at 10:20am on Friday.

The former BBC technology correspondent tweeted: “Something terrible has happened. Our dog walker’s van with our dog Cabbage in it has been stolen while he was picking up another pet.

“Please look out for a black Ford Transit reg AF20 XZD. Take a photo and DM me or just ring the police.”

The journalist, who has been battling both cancer and Parkinson's disease, regularly shares pictures of Cabbage with his 192,000 followers.

Dog thefts across the capital have spiked in recent years, with 317 reported thefts in London last year, compared with only 180 in 2016.

In August the government announced plans for dognappers and other pet thieves to face tougher sentences but were accused of retreating on the plan earlier this month.