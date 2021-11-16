A people smuggler has admitted his part in an illegal immigration scheme that ended in the deaths of 39 people.

Dragos Damian, 28, was extradited from Italy to face a UK court following the investigation into how the Vietnamese men, women and children suffocated in a lorry trailer transported from Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, in October 2019.

Earlier this year, other members of the people smuggling gang were jailed at the Old Bailey for their involvement.

Damian was arrested near Milan in June 10 and sent back to Britain in September.

On Tuesday, he appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Chelmsford prison.

HMP Chelmsford Credit: Andrew Parsons/PA

With the assistance of an Italian interpreter, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between May 1 2018 to October 24 2019.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said Damian’s principal involvement in the plot was by "personally and allowing others to use his van to pick up migrants" from Collingwood Farm in Essex after they were transported into the country.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 14 next year before Mr Justice Sweeney.

Earlier, another gang member, Valentin Calota was ordered to pay the victims’ families more than £1,000.

Calota was paid £700 plus expenses to drive one vanload of migrants from Essex to London days before the fatal run.

The 38-year-old, from Birmingham, was jailed for four and a half years earlier this year.

Calota appeared at the Old Bailey for his confiscation hearing by video link from HMP Huntercombe and was assisted by a Romanian interpreter.

The court heard that Calota had benefited from his criminal lifestyle to the amount of £1,137.29.

The money in sterling, euro and Romanian leu had been seized by police upon his arrest.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC ordered that the entire sum of £1,137.29 be confiscated and paid as compensation to the victims’ families.

Other gang members are due to face confiscation hearings later this week.

Previously, the court had heard the criminal operation was long-running and profitable, with the smugglers standing to make more than £1 million in October 2019 alone.