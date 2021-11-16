John Murray: We've finally achieved justice for Yvonne

A retired police officer who has fought for 37 years to bring the killers of Yvonne Fletcher to justice said his promise to his late colleague is “now fulfilled”.

John Murray, 66, cradled the 25-year-old in his arms as she lay dying after gunmen opened fire on a protest she was policing at the Libyan embassy in central London on April 17 1984.

On Tuesday, a High Court judge found Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, a former aide to Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, was jointly liable for her shooting.

"Today, we have proven that we were right all along," Mr Murray said in a statement after the ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

"Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk was responsible for Yvonne’s death.

"Everything we have done leading up to this verdict has been for Yvonne. Today we have finally achieved justice for Yvonne."

Pc Yvonne Fletcher was shot dead outside the Libyan Embassy in London in 1984

Mr Murray criticised the Government's "late interference" in the case when it previously "refused" to allow "vital evidence" to be used in an ultimately unpursued criminal prosecution.

He said the High Court trial "should not have been necessary".

My promise to Yvonne Fletcher to find those responsible for the shooting and to get justice has taken a huge step forward after all these years. John Murray

Mr Murray wept when the judgment was read out by Mr Justice Martin Spencer.

During a three-day trial, the court heard how Mr Murray has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since the shooting, experiencing nightmares and flashbacks after being present at his friend’s post-mortem.

The judge said that those responsible for the shooting of Yvonne Fletcher "also bear liability" to Mr Murray.