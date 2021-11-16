Play video

The mother of an 18-year-old who died after being stabbed 24 times near his east London home has appealed to the prime minister "as a parent" over London's rise in knife crime.

Kamran Khalid was on his way home from the gym in Ilford on October 28 when he was attacked, becoming the 26th teenager to die from stab wounds in London this year.

Now Samina Khalid has told ITV News London she is campaigning against knife violence and would like to ask the prime minister what he's doing about London's rising knife crime figures.

"I'd like to know what he's going to do as a parent," she said. "What is he doing? How is he going to safeguard his children?"

Kamran Khalid was on the way home from the gym when he was killed

She said she is campaigning because she doesn't want another mother to experience the pain of losing a child.

"I've got a daughter as well and I don't know how to protect her," she said. "If I don't do anything, who's next?

Ms Khalid is questioning why knives used as weapons are so readily available.

These are not kitchen knifes that they use. They are assault knives. Samina Khalid

"Unless you're in an occupation where you require a knife, why do you even need to be buying them, carrying them?"

Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been charged with murder over Kamran's stabbing.

A plea hearing has been set for January 19.