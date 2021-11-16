Speeding teen driver jailed after killing grandfather in Mitcham crash

A teenager who killed an 81-year-old man when he crashed into him at 56mph has been jailed.

Charles Burcombe was driving with his grandson to buy a tin of baked beans in Mitcham, south London, on 20 December 2019 when he was hit by Rexon Rebidelmo.

Rebidelmo, who was 17 at the time, had reached speeds of up to 81 mph seconds before the crash on 20-mph Streatham Road, GPS data showed.

Mr Burcombe died instantly from the impact while his grandson sustained minor injuries, police said.

Rebidelmo was arrested at the scene and gave no comment to questions by police. He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and driving while uninsured and unlicensed.

He was sentenced to five years and three months in jail.

Detective Constable Victor Barkes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, who led the investigation said: "Rebidelmo showed plain disregard for the lives of others as he drove at excessive speeds along 20mph roads.

"When he saw Charles’ car it was too late, he was driving too fast to avoid hitting Charles and his grandson.

"As this case tragically underscores, speeding can have fatal consequences."