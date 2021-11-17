Man in court for Brentford knife attacks

A man accused of injuring an elderly woman and killing a young basketball coach in a sequence of “unprovoked” knife attacks has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Norris Henry, 37, is charged with the murder of Ali Abucar Ali, 20, and the attempted murder of 82-year-old Elizabeth Walsh in Brentford, west London, on November 12.

The defendant, who lived locally, allegedly used a 30cm long knife to stab Ms Walsh in the back and then stab Mr Ali in the chest before running away.

The separate attacks which took place in Albany Parade were allegedly unprovoked, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Ali was pronounced dead at the scene while Ms Walsh was taken to hospital with injuries assessed as not life-threatening, police have said

On Wednesday, Henry appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs for a preliminary hearing.

During the hearing, the defendant spoke to confirm his identity before a timetable for the case was set.

Judge Rebecca Trowler said a plea hearing will take place on February 21 and she remanded the defendant into custody.