New female-led Marylebone pub shakes up male-dominated industry

A new female-led London pub is opening with the aim of training women in senior roles in the traditionally male-dominated hospitality industry.

The Flowerhouse in Marylebone is focusing on management training schemes and flexible hours for working mothers.

It also wants to provide a "safe space" for women both behind the bar and drinking in the floral-themed surroundings.

Co-owner Jo Jackson told ITV News London that staff in the industry is an "equal split" between men and women but that one in four senior roles are taken by men.

She says that the Flowerhouse hopes to redress the balance.

The pub opens next week on 56 Blandford Street.