Two jailed over Westminster knife attack

Two men have been jailed following a violent knife attack in Westminster.Hanif El-Hafedi, 19, and Joshua Lenga, 20, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm wounding with intent at an earlier hearing at Southwark Crown Court.El-Hafedi was given a five-years sentence, while Lenga will serve four-and-a-half years.

The court heard how El-Hafedi and Lenga took a taxi to Shirland Road at 5.20pm on Thursday 8 April, armed with large knives.They made their way into the Amberley Estate where they spotted a 27-year-old man, who they believed to be from a rival gang.

El-Hafedi and Lenga attacked him with the knives, stabbing him in the shoulder and back. The men were chased away by a group who emerged from the building, fleeing back to the waiting taxi. During the chase, one of the knives used in the attack was discarded and was subsequently handed to police.The victim was treated in hospital before being discharged.The men were arrested and during a search of a hotel room in Bayswater used by both suspects, a second knife was recovered.Detective Constable Louis Prior, of the Central West Command Unit, said: “This was a violent and senseless attack that could have had much more serious consequences.

"The disregard both El-Hafedi and Lenga displayed in carrying out this attack in a public place in broad daylight is staggering and displays their conceit in believing that they would get away with it.

“However, due to the weight of evidence compiled as a result of this diligent investigation, they had little choice but to admit their guilt at court.”