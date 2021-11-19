A man has been sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison for the "unprovoked" murder of a 15-year-old boy outside a Sainsbury’s supermarket in south London.

Imran Boudjellel, 20, was part of a group of five young men who confronted Joseph Marafini and two of his friends outside the store on Garratt Lane in Wandsworth, shortly before 5pm on October 29 last year, Kingston Crown Court heard.

Boudjellel stabbed Joseph in the shoulder and in the neck, as well as stabbing another 15-year-old in the chest and arm, the Metropolitan Police said.

The attack was captured on CCTV and also on the bodycam of an officer in a police van who happened to be passing.

The officers in the van were said to have immediately run to the scene and given first aid to Joseph. He was taken to hospital, but died shortly after.

Imran Boudjellel has been sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Joseph Marafini

Boudjellel was chased by officers into a nearby graveyard, where he was arrested.

Kingston Crown Court heard that a witness told police they had seen Boudjellel throw something over a wall, and a large knife and sheath were found in a car park nearby. The knife had blood on it that was matched to Joseph’s DNA.

Boudjellel’s DNA was also located on the sheath of the knife, according to police.

In a victim impact statement, Joseph’s aunt, Sara Marafini, told the court how Joseph was a loved and precious boy and that his mother, Natalie, had been left "a hollow person" by his killing.

Addressing Boudjellel, she said: "You knew nothing about him but in a second you took everything.

"Joseph did not say or do anything to you. He was still astride his bike, hands on the handlebars, when you lunged at him with your knife and he was stepping away from you (with his) arms in a defensive position when you punched that knife into his neck.

"You have damaged so many lives.

"Our family has changed for ever. Things will never be the same. We will always be missing Joseph.”

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, the lead investigator, described Boudjellel as a "habitual knife carrier" and called Joseph's death "another example of senseless violence".

She praised the police officers who tried to save Joseph's life and detained Boudjellel.

Boudjellel was sentenced to a further six years, to be served at the same time, for grievous bodily harm for the stabbing of another 15-year-old in the same incident.