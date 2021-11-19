Met Police officer denies child sex offences

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded not guilty to a number of child sex offences.

Detective Constable Francois Olwage appeared at Winchester Crown Court to enter pleas to four charges, including grooming a 13-year-old girl to meet up with him for sex.

Prosecutors say the alleged offences occurred between October 14 and 29 this year.

The 51-year-old, from Stevenage, was arrested at an address in Basingstoke, Hampshire, as part on an undercover operation by Hertfordshire Police.

Olwage, who is attached to the Met’s specialist operations, appeared by video-link from HMP Winchester for the short hearing on Friday.

He pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

He also entered not guilty pleas to arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming.

Judge Susan Evans QC ordered the officer to remain in custody.

She set a trial date of April 11 next year, with a further pre-trial hearing to be held on March 18.

The Met previously said its Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and Olwage has been suspended.

The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.