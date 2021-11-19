A 14-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in the street in Croydon.

Police were called to reports of a group of people fighting on London Road, at 6.40pm on Thursday.

No suspects or victims were found at the scene but police were called to a south London hospital where the boy self-presented with stab wounds shortly after 7pm.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, the boy was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses to the fight near West Croydon Railway Station.

Borough Commander Superintendent Andy Brittain, said: "This is a tragic loss of another young life to knife crime. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"We have worked throughout the night with our colleagues from Specialist Crime to establish what happened yesterday evening, and this investigation remains ongoing.

"I would urge anyone who has information regarding a fight that was seen close to West Croydon Railway Station at about 6.45pm to please come forward and speak with us. We need to identify who was there and what led to a 14-year-old boy being killed.

"Tackling violence remains our top priority but we need your help. A family is grieving; any piece of information you have could be vital in giving them the answers that they so desperately need.

"Local residents can expect to see additional officers in the area and a crime scene is still in place. If you have any concerns, please speak with officers or contact your local neighbourhoods team."

A Section 60, giving police greater stop and search powers, has been put in place in the areas of Broad Green, Fairfield, Waddon, west Thornton, Bensham Manor, Selhurst and Addiscombe West until 10.30am on Friday.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The boy’s death is the 27th teenage stabbing fatality in the capital in 2021, equal to a previous peak in 2017.

Earlier this month, police warned the capital could see a record number of teenage killings in 2021.

In 2008, 29 teenage killings were recorded in London.

Commander Alex Murray, the Met’s lead on violent crime, urged youngsters to "put the knives down, get rid of them – just get rid of them."

He added: "We’ve had some tragic murders here, Camron Smith, Demarie Roye, Tai Jordan O’Donnell – three young people who have recently been murdered in Croydon, and it makes us want to work together, get to know each other and also to build trust with each other. We can all make a difference."