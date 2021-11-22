Man arrested over assault following QPR-Luton football match

A man has been arrested over an assault after a Queens Park Rangers football match.

The Met said a 52-year-old man was found with a serious head injury at around 9.50pm on Friday near the Uxbridge Road junction with Devonport Road in west London, after the QPR match against Luton Town.

On Sunday, the force arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The alleged victim, who is from the Luton area, was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics, and remains in a life-threatening condition.

His family have been told.

Officers from the Central West Command Unit are investigating the incident, and have appealed to anyone who witnessed disorder after the Championship match to come forward.

Anyone with mobile phone footage which could be relevant has also been urged to call police on 101, quoting CAD7888/19Nov, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.