Police step up patrols and urge Londoners to 'be vigilant in crowded spaces'

Police are stepping up patrols across London alongside counter terrorism officers as the Met urges everyone to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious in the run up to Christmas.

Patrols are being ramped up by the Met, City of London Police and British Transport Police targeting busy and crowded locations across the capital.

Police said patrols would continue over the coming weeks, with many taking place in or around Christmas events, busy shopping areas and transport hubs.

"It has been two years since we’ve been able to get together and enjoy London in all its festive glory with some degree of ‘normality’," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Specialist Operations Matt Twist.

"But, tragically, we’ve seen two terrorist attacks in Essex and Merseyside over the past few weeks, and as a result, the terrorism threat level has been raised from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’.

"Therefore it is important people stay vigilant, and report anything that might look out of place or suspicious.

“I want to stress that the increased threat level is not specific to the Capital, so people should still go out and enjoy everything London has to offer at this time of year.

But I would ask that you stay alert, and help us to keep you safe by being our extra eyes and ears. If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, then trust your instincts and report it," Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Specialist Operations Matt Twist.

The dedicated counter terrorism patrols involve specially trained officers who can spot signs of people who may be involved in criminality and also detect and disrupt those who might be planning or preparing an act of terrorism.