A man attacked with a traffic cone in east London has been left with life-changing injuries.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was hit on the head near Barking station in an attack which could have "lifelong consequences", police said.

Officers said there was an argument between a group of men during which a traffic cone was thrown.

The victim fell to the ground after being hit and is still in hospital while his family is supported by specially trained officers.

Police investigating the attack want to find two men seen on CCTV.

"This attack has left the victim with a serious head injury which could have lifelong consequences for him and his family," said Detective Constable Louise Powell, from East Area CID.

"We are committed to finding those responsible and are now appealing for the public's help to identify two men who were seen in the area at the time of the attack," he added.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference 6738/04Sep. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.