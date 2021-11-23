Where is she? Hunt for girl, 11, missing from south London

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl missing from south London since last week.

Xana was meant to spend the weekend with a member of her family but didn't show up. She lives in Beulah Hill and may be travelling around London by bus.

Officers believe she may be in north or east London, including Edmonton, Wood Green, Walthamstow, Euston, Aldgate, Hackney and Enfield.

Her family and police are extremely worried for Xana's welfare and urge anyone who sees her, or has information as to her whereabouts, to call 101 ref 21MIS036080.