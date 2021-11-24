Unlikely alliance: Orthodox Jews and Kim Kardashian help rescue Afghan women's football team
Tap above to watch video report by Sam Holder
You may have already heard the story of the women's football team and their families who were rescued from Afghanistan and arrived on British soil. But you may not have heard about the key role played by a group of North London Orthodox Jews who helped them flee. The community formed an unlikely partnership with Leeds United Football Club and Kim Kardashian to fly the teenage players into Stansted Airport.