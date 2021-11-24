Police officer charged with rape accused of sexually assaulting three more women

A Metropolitan Police officer who was charged with rape has been accused of sexually assaulting another three women, prosecutors have said.

David Carrick, 46, is accused of 13 offences relating to three alleged victims between 2017 and 2020, and is due to appear via videolink at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He is already facing a charge of rape relating to a fourth woman, which he denies.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday that it had authorised 13 more charges against Carrick.

Peter Burt, Senior District Crown Prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern, said: “Following a referral of evidence by Hertfordshire Constabulary, the CPS has now charged David Carrick with a total of 14 alleged offences against four women.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.”