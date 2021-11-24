Sadiq Khan’s controversial move from City Hall postponed until the New Year

Sadiq Khan’s controversial decision to move City Hall has been postponed until the New Year because the new building is unfinished.Greater London Authority staff were due to leave the iconic riverside headquarters this week but the transfer to Docklands will be delayed until January.The ‘new’ City Hall - a former exhibition hall called the Crystal - is still a building site following the discovery of flood damage.The mayor, London Assembly members and their staff were expected to be in the new building ‘by Christmas’ but instead they will be re-housed in temporary offices at London Fire Brigade HQ in Union St, Southwark.The £14m move away from central London has been criticised by some Assembly members but Mr Khan said it was necessary to plug a hole in the authority’s finances. He promised a saving of £61m over five years.

The Crystal building in east London

Sadiq Khan, said: "City Hall’s move to The Crystal building will usher in a new era for the Greater London Authority and this flourishing part of East London.

"The move will save £61m over five years which will be used to help protect vital front-line services including in policing, the London Fire Brigade, and our transport network.

"It will also enable me to invest further in London’s economic recovery from the pandemic."