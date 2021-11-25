London teen murders highest for a decade after Hounslow stabbing

The number of teenagers murdered in London has reached a ten year high after a boy, believed to be a 16-year-old, was stabbed in Hounslow.

Officers were called to Raleigh Road in Southall just after 9pm on Wednesday evening. The young victim died at the scene and his family has been told.

The killing takes the number of confirmed teenage murders in the capital to 28.

The attack came as the Met seized nearly 300 knives and arrested almost 1,000 people in a week-long crackdown on violent crime.

The Metropolitan Police said Operation Sceptre, described as an “intensification” of existing knife crime prevention efforts, saw officers conduct targeted patrols in violence hotspots and carry out increased weapons sweeps.

Superintendent Jim Corbett, who led Operation Sceptre for the Met, said: “Knife crime completely destroys victims, families and communities, which is why tackling it is our top priority.

“Officers will continue doing everything they can to target those intent on committing violent crime on our streets, to make London safer.

“Suppressing violence needs a holistic approach to deliver long-lasting solutions.

“We must all work together – the responsibility lies with us all to create safe communities.”