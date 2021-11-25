Stratford overtakes Waterloo as Britain’s busiest railway station

Stratford was Britain’s busiest railway station in the past year, new figures show.

The Office of Rail and Road said an estimated 14.0 million passengers travelled through the east London station in the year to the end of March.

Stratford is a key interchange, enabling people to connect with other transport routes.

Passenger numbers across Britain dropped by 78% over the 12-month period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time in 17 years that Waterloo was not the most-used station in the annual figures.

Just 12.2 million people used the station in 20220/21, down from 86.9 million a year earlier.

Six stations had no passengers, mainly due to services being suspended because of the virus crisis.

They were: Abererch, Gwynedd; Beasdale, Highland; Llanbedr, Gwynedd; Sampford Courtenay, Devon; Stanlow and Thornton, Cheshire; and Sugar Loaf, Powys.