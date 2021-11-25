Tube strike: Which London Underground lines are affected?

London Underground drivers are to begin strike action on Friday.

Which lines are affected?

Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines

When does the strike start and end?

A full-day strike is planned for Friday 26 November between 04:30 and 04:29 the following day. A second strike is also planned on Saturday 18 December.

How much disruption will there be?

Severe disruption on the affected lines with little or no service in some places.

What about the other lines?

There will be no service on the Waterloo & City Line while the Bakerloo, Circle, District, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines will be operating normally but busier than usual. DLR will close an hour early at 23:30 on Friday 26 November. London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail services.