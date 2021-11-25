Tube strike: Which London Underground lines are affected?

LONDON UNDERGROUND TUBE CARRIAGE (c) PA

London Underground drivers are to begin strike action on Friday.

  • Which lines are affected?

Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines

  • When does the strike start and end?

A full-day strike is planned for Friday 26 November between 04:30 and 04:29 the following day. A second strike is also planned on Saturday 18 December.

  • How much disruption will there be?

Severe disruption on the affected lines with little or no service in some places.

  • What about the other lines?

There will be no service on the Waterloo & City Line while the Bakerloo, Circle, District, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines will be operating normally but busier than usual. DLR will close an hour early at 23:30 on Friday 26 November. London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail services.