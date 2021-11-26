Boxer Anthony Yarde opens up about family's heartbreak

Play video

Boxing star Anthony Yarde has spoken about the mental strain he has faced after his father and three grandparents died from Covid.

The 30-year-old from Hackney says his career was severely impacted by the losses but after stepping away from the ring, he's still determined to become a world champion.

"My mentality at the time was 'be professional, be professional,'" he told ITV News London. "And then things just hit you at times you can't predict."

Yarde told of how he lost weight from stress and said he believes the boxing industry does not care about fighters' personal lives.

"No one cares, you've got to go out there and perform," he said.

After time away to reflect and process, he says his training for next month's rematch against Lyndon Arthur at the Copper Box Arena has been physically and mentally "perfect".

I'm the better fighter. All the way around the board. Anthony Yarde ahead of his rematch with Lyndon Arthur

Yarde said he felt "quicker, smarter and more aggressive" for the rematch on Saturday 4 December.

The light-heavyweight said he wanted to prove that he was not only the best fighter from his division in the capital, he wants to prove he's the "best in the world".

Yarde lost a close split decision in December last year although he rebounded by knocking out the lightly-regarded Alex Theran in August, a few weeks after the unbeaten Arthur stopped Davide Faraci.

Whoever comes out on top of the return bout will earn the number one spot with the WBO and a possible world title shot against champion Joe Smith Jr in 2022.