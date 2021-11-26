Holly Humberstone on how music helps her mental health

Play video

Holly Humberstone is one of the year's biggest break out stars with gigs selling out across the capital.

Known for her silvery sound and emotionally intelligent lyrics, the 21 year old emerged from lockdown a star with her self-released debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel.

The vulnerability of her music connected with legions of fans and laid the lyrical foundations for the release of her new music this month.

"I guess I write for myself and the music helps me mentally, so much," she told ITV News London.

It's really empowering for me to be able to share so much of myself with strangers Holly Humberstone on her poignant lyrics

"The thought that anybody else could connect to the songs and feel like they're not alone in whatever they're going through makes me really happy."

The Walls Are Way Too Thin, Humberstone's latest single, is out now.