A Metropolitan Police detective who sexually assaulted a female colleague has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Jonathan Kent was a Detective Inspector at the Central West Basic Command Unit when he touched the woman under and over her clothes when they were off-duty in a bar in December 2019.

Kent, who resigned from the force in May, was found to have "breached the standards of professional behaviour" at the misconduct hearing.Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, Central West Command Unit Borough Commander, said Kent's conduct was "absolutely unacceptable."

"DI Kent abused his authority and seniority of rank to carry out these despicable acts against a colleague. Officers like former DI Kent have no place in the Met."

The former officer would have been dismissed from the force without notice had he still been serving, the hearing found on Thursday.