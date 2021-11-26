Met officer in court charged with 13 new sex attacks against three women

A Metropolitan Police officer being held in custody on a rape charge has appeared in court accused of carrying out 13 sex attacks on three more women.

Pc David Carrick, 46, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court by video-link on Friday from high security Belmarsh prison, accused of 13 offences, including three counts of rape, relating to three alleged victims between 2017 and 2020.

He is already facing a charge of rape relating to a fourth woman he met on dating app Tinder in August last year, which he denies.

Wearing a pink T-shirt and jeans, Carrick, who has been suspended from duty, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the 15-minute hearing.

Carrick, who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is accused of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by penetration and two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour.

He is also accused of one count of false imprisonment, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Carrick, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was not asked to enter pleas to any of the charges and Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring sent the case to St Albans Crown Court to be joined with the rape charge relating to the fourth woman.

His lawyer Patrick Hill made no application for bail.

The senior district judge remanded Carrick in custody ahead of a hearing on December 3.