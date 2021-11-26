Tube strike: Five London Underground lines disrupted

A 24-hour strike is underway on five London Underground tube lines in a dispute over changing shift patterns.

Drivers walked out at 4:30am on Friday, affecting the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said.

There will be a limited service across all lines on Friday, with further strike action due on Saturday evening on the Central and Victoria lines.

The strike comes on the weekend the Night Tube was due to restart after it was suspended last year because of the pandemic.

RMT says Transport for London (TfL) has "ripped up" an agreement on Night Tube driving by making night shifts compulsory for all drivers.

TfL said no jobs are being lost and the changes mean drivers would work around four Night Tube weekends a year.

With picket lines mounted outside some Tube stations, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Tube drivers were angry about "damaging and unacceptable working practices."

"This action was wholly avoidable if LU bosses hadn’t attempted to bulldoze through arrangements that abolished the Night Tube driver grade, lumping everyone into a central pool where they can be shunted about at will in a drive to cut costs."

Friday's strike is the first of 10 planned by the RMT to "defend progressive and family friendly working practices."

Tube bosses said the action is "unnecessary".

Nick Dent, director of London Underground customer operations, said: "At such a pivotal time for the capital’s recovery, we are hugely disappointed that the RMT is threatening London with this unnecessary action.

"By making changes to Tube driver rosters we have provided greater flexibility for drivers as well as permanent work and job security, something welcomed by all other unions."