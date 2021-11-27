Serial burglar who posed as a police officer is jailed for nine years

A serial burglar who preyed on a dozen vulnerable and elderly people’s homes by tricking them into believing he was a police officer has been jailed.

David Kerrigan, 38, was sentenced to nine years and 10 months’ at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The court heard how Kerrigan carried out a string of burglaries where he posed as a police officer to gain his victim’s trust and get into their homes.

He targeted elderly and vulnerable victims between the ages of 61 and 96 across London.

Kerrigan wore dark clothes and showed a fake warrant card and told his victims that he was a police officer.

He would then tell them a fake story about two people being arrested nearby with stolen property.

He then asked to go inside to check if any of the items had been stolen from their house.

His victims invited him in where he would search the rooms for anything to steal and sometimes he would ask the victims where they kept their cash.

He stole wallets and purses which contained approximately £4,000 in cash as well as jewellery and watches.

He also stole bank cards which he then used in local shops spending below £35.

He was caught on CCTV in the shops using the cards. None of the property was ever recovered.

David Kerrigan seen on CCTV Credit: Met Police

Detective Sergeant Keith Faris, who led the investigation, said: "Kerrigan preyed upon the elderly and vulnerable and abused their trust by posing as a plain clothed police officer to walk away with their hard earned money and valuables.

"We will not tolerate this type of offending and we will robustly target and bring to justice those who think they can take advantage of the vulnerable and elderly.

"Once Kerrigan had been caught, he vented his frustration by racially abusing an officer. While police officers appreciate that an unfortunate part of their job is being subject to verbal abuse, racism is never acceptable and we will robustly deal with anyone who racially abuses officers or members of the public.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to remind the public to be vigilant against distraction burglars, who often prey on the elderly and vulnerable."