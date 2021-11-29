A person carrying the Omicron Covid variant has been linked to a primary school, a fast food restaurant and a church in an Essex town.

Health officials are trying to trace anyone in Brentwood who may have been in contact with the infected person.

Pupils in one class at Larchwood Primary School, Hatch End were switched to ‘remote learning’ following the outbreak.

A joint statement from the school and Essex County Council said ‘specialist testing’ was being offered to all pupils and staff were offered.

A joint statement from Essex County Council and Larchwood Primary School said:

"Following further contact tracing of the known Omicron Covid-19 case in Brentwood, it has been confirmed that there is a link to Larchwood Primary School based in Pilgrims Hatch.

"UK Health and Security Agency, Department of Health and Social Care, Larchwood Primary School and colleagues from Essex County Council and Brentwood Council have worked together to take necessary precautionary action to prevent the spread.

"This includes making specialist testing available for all pupils and school staff and confirming arrangements for remote learning for one class.

"We appreciate that this is an unsettling time for parents, pupils and the school community but we take the time to remind everyone that this is a precautionary measure."

Staff and delivery drivers working at a KFC branch in Brentwood were being urged to take a PCR test.

Customers who visited the restaurant between 1pm and 5pm on Friday November 19th were also advised to get tested.

The same advice was given to worshippers who took part in a service at Trinity Church in Pilgrims on Sunday November 21st.

The infected person was said to be recovering at home and isolating with their family.

On Monday Essex ’s top public health official Dr Michael Gogarty told BBC Breakfast: “Most importantly with the confirmed case is that they are well, they are isolating with their family.

“When I say that they are well, I mean they are not seriously ill.

“They have some symptoms but they do not require hospitalisation.”