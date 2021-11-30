Covid Omicron variant: Most England cases found in London

Most new England cases of the Covid Omicron variant have been found in London, according to latest official figures.

Eight further cases were confirmed in England on Tuesday bringing the total in England to 13. Nine of those were identified in London boroughs.

The breakdown of cases by local authority in London is:

Barnet: 2

Camden: 2

Haringey: 1

Sutton: 1

Wandsworth: 1

Westminster: 2

The breakdown of cases elsewhere in England is:

Brentwood: 1

Liverpool: 1

North Norfolk: 1

Nottingham: 1

(Source: UK Health Security Agency)

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of UKHSA, said: “We are continuing our efforts to understand the effect of this variant on transmissibility, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

“Vaccination is critical to help us bolster our defences against this new variant – please get your first, second, third or booster jab without delay.”

She added: “Following the change in JCVI advice yesterday, a booster dose for everyone over 18 years is now recommended at a minimum of three months from your last primary course jab.

Above: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan reminds Londoners to wear a mask on public transport to help tackle the spread of Covid

On Tuesday Covid rules were tightened up in the capital to try to control the spread of coronavirus in the run up to Christmas.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he welcomed the return of the power to fine those who do not wear masks on London’s transport.

Speaking to ITV News Mr Khan said: "Today is about encouragement and education.

"Over the course of the next few days fines will be issued and there will be enforcement.

"So I would implore to Londoners and anybody using public transport across the country wear a face mask - better safe than sorry.

Nine cases have also been identified in Scotland, meaning 22 cases have been identified across the two countries.