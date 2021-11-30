Sadiq Khan welcomes power to fine people not wearing masks on London transport

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he welcomed the return of the power to fine those who do not wear masks on London’s transport.

Reacting to a video of Piers Corbyn not wearing a mask on the Tube, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Sky News: "Up until only this morning all we could do is ask him to leave public transport, without the ability to issue fines.

"Because of the changes from the Government overnight he will now be issued with a fine if he did that today."

He added that fines improve compliance for mask-wearing.

"The really important thing is this, we know this rule change, with the ability to have enforcement, the ability to issue fines does lead to behaviour change”, he said.

"How do we know that? Because before July 19 roughly speaking 85% of those using public transport wore a face mask. We issued almost 2,000 fines before July 19.

"Since then far fewer people have been asked to leave because we have fewer people doing the enforcement, and zero fines issue."

Face coverings have become mandatory again on public transport and shops in England under measures to combat the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The return of face coverings in England is just one of several new rules to come in as of 4am on Tuesday.

Travellers returning to the UK must take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result and all contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status for 10 days.

People wearing masks walking in Westminster

On Monday it was confirmed two further cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant werefound in London, bringing the total in England to five.

The people who tested positive are not connected to each other and are not linked to the previously confirmed cases.

One case is located in Camden, north London, and the other case is located in Wandsworth, south London. Both have travel links to southern Africa.