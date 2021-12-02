Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Sam Holder

Two teenagers who were subjected to anti-Semitic abuse while celebrating Hanukkah have told ITV News they were scared and humiliated.

They were part of a group on a bus ride through central London, stopping on Oxford Street to sing and dance.

It was there they were confronted by three men, spitting and hurling abuse at them, scenes the Prime Minister today said were 'disturbing'.

Police are still looking for the men.

Sam Holder spoke to the teenagers, whose names we have changed at their request.