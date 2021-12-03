The 16-year-old-boy who murdered a father-of-four outside his Essex home can now be named as Joshuah Sparks, a High Court judge at Chelmsford Crown Court has ruled.

James Gibbons, 34, stepped out of his twin daughters' second birthday party at his home in Laindon, Essex, in May, to help a homeless man who was being harassed by a group of teens.

Sparks left the scene and later returned with a knife. He stabbed Gibbons four times.

Essex Police told an earlier court hearing that in the hours after the murder, the teenager admitted to the stabbing in a message in a Snapchat group, adding: "I don’t care, I’m a psychopath."

Mr Gibbons’ partner, Victoria Billingham, said she remembered him leaving their twin daughters’ birthday barbecue to speak to a homeless man, called Christopher French, outside.

James Gibbons was stabbed four times by Joshua Sparks 16

"When he returned he told her there were a couple of 15-year-olds that were bullying Chris, taking advantage and eating his food," Simon Taylor QC, prosecuting, had told the court.

"He then said he was going to have another cigarette outside with Mr French to make sure he was OK."

She later heard a "loud thudding at the door", was told to call an ambulance and saw Mr Gibbons was injured, Mr Taylor said.

He died from his injuries at the scene.

Sparks, who is due to be sentenced on Friday, had claimed he was acting in self-defence and denied murder, but was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10 to two following a trial.

Family members of the defendant wept in court as the jury returned its verdict last month.

Mr Gibbons’s family said in a statement after the verdict: "James did not like bullies, and he would always be the one who would protect and look out for vulnerable people.

"We are so proud of him; he is our hero."

They described him as "a grafter, a real hardworking man, who wanted nothing else but to provide for his family," adding: "He, (his partner) Vicky and their children had their whole future to look forward to.

"Unfortunately, this has been taken from them."

Although Sparks was entitled to automatic anonymity, Mr Justice Charles Bourne, sitting at Chelmsford, ruled at his sentencing hearing on Friday he could be named.

The sentencing hearing continues.