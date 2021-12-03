Mercedes boss stands by deal with firm linked to Grenfell insulation

The boss of Formula One team Mercedes has apologised to the survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster over a sponsorship agreement with a firm linked to flammable cladding used on the building but stopped short of reversing the deal.

Toto Wolff acknowledged the "additional hurt that this announcement has caused" in response to a letter from survivors' group Grenfell United before repeating building company Kingspan's statement that its cladding was used without the firm's permission.

"Kingspan have stated that they played no role in the design or construction of the cladding system on Grenfell Tower, and that a small percentage of their product was used as a substitute without their knowledge in part of the system which was not compliant with building regulations and was unsafe," Wolff said in a statement posted on Twitter by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.

He described the ongoing inquiry into the disaster as "crucially important".

Wolff appeared to agree to a meeting with Grenfell United, stating that he looked forward to "coming together as soon as we can" and thanked the group for the offer "for me to learn and understand better."

The group, which represents the survivors and bereaved families of the 2017 tragedy, called the deal "truly shocking" and said the news had "shattered" them in an open letter to Mercedes.

The sponsorship agreement has also been condemned by government and shadow housing ministers who called on Mercedes to rethink the deal.

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, described Mercedes' decision as "deeply disappointing," while shadow levelling-up secretary Lisa Nandy said the choice was "disrespectful" to Grenfell survivors and bereaved families.

Lewis Hamilton, who has driven for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team for eight years, has been a vocal ally of the victims of the fire that killed 72 people.

Last year he posted on Instagram : "Today marks three years since the horrific Grenfell Tower fire in London.

"Remembering the 72 souls we lost and their loved ones, and everyone affected by this tragedy."

A spokesperson for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 told ITV News London that Hamilton was not available for comment.