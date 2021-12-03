Teenager sent for trial charged with stab murder of 16-year-old boy

A teenager has been sent for trial charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in a stabbing in west London.

Rishmeet Singh died outside a house on Raleigh Road in Southall last week after police were called to reports of a fight involving a group of people.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 2 December.

He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with murdering Rishmeet on the evening of November 24.

He was detained in youth custody and ordered to next appear at the Old Bailey on December 7.

Rishmeet, a student at Uxbridge College, was found at the scene shortly after 9.07pm and despite the efforts of emergency services, died a short time later.

A 19-year-old man arrested on November 30 has been bailed to a date in late December, police said.