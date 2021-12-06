Two police officers who took pictures of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a north London park have been accused of a "catastrophic betrayal".

PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis were sent to Fryent Country Park in Wembley to secure the crime scene after the bodies of Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found in bushes.

An investigation found they breached the cordon and took "inappropriate" and “unauthorised” photos which were shared on WhatsApp.

Pc Deniz Jaffer (left) and Pc Jamie Lewis

On Monday, the pair appeared at the Old Bailey to be sentenced by Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

In victim impact statements, family members described the defendants as a “disgrace” to the police family and to mankind.

The women’s mother, Mina Smallman, said the officers’ actions were a “betrayal of catastrophic proportions” and a “sacrilegious act”.

Finding out that the men took selfies “for their own amusement” had left the family “horrified”, she said.

Mina Smallman, the mother of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, arriving at the Old Bailey

Mrs Smallman added: “Those police officers felt so safe, so untouchable, they felt they would take photos of our murdered daughters. Those officers dehumanised our children.

“If it had not been for an anonymous tip-off to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) we would never have known.”

She added that the actions of the officers amounted to “pure misogyny”.

PC Jamie Lewis was also found to have superimposed his face onto a picture with the victims in the background.

He sent the image to PC Deniz Jaffer who then sent it onto a another officer at the scene.

Jaffer went on to show one of the photos to a male officer as they left the park and sent others to three friends on WhatsApp.

Lewis, who used "degrading and sexist" language, also shared crime scene pictures with a WhatsApp group of 40-plus officers called the "A Team".

The pair, who were attached to the Met’s North East command unit, were suspended from duty following their arrests on June 22 last year.

Jaffer, 47, of Hornchurch, east London, and Lewis, 33, from Colchester, Essex, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.

Previously, the sisters’ mother Mina Smallman called on the Metropolitan Police to “get the rot out once and for all”.

Last month, a tribunal found the officers had committed gross misconduct.

Lewis was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police immediately and Jaffer would have been sacked too, had he not already quit the force.

In October, teenager Danyal Hussein was jailed for life for the double murders and will spend at least 35 years locked up.

At the time of sentencing, Hussein's lawyer, Riel Karmy-Jones, said he was "little more than a child with significant issues" at the time of the killings.

Wembley double killer Danyal Hussein was jailed for life for the sisters’ murder Credit: Met Police

She said there remained many unanswered questions, adding: "We hope in time and after some treatment the family will get some answers as to how and why these offences came to happen".

The lawyer added: "He has got a loving family who are devastated by what has happened."

During Hussein's trail the Old Bailey heard he had embarked on a “campaign of vengeance” against random women in a failed bid to win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery prize of £321 million.

Police tracked him down through DNA and uncovered a handwritten pledge to a demonic entity called King Lucifuge Rofocale to kill six women every six months, which was signed in blood.

Hussein declined to give evidence in his trial and was found guilty two counts of murder and possession of a knife.